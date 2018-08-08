Obituary Robert “Bob” Yazell

Robert "Bob" Yazell as born on May, 25th 1944 and left us on May 29th, 2018. He fought a long and hard battle with stage 4 prostate cancer. He passed peacefully shortly after his 74th birthday.

A well thought of person who enjoyed life and never let his fight with cancer slow him down much. He was an active member of the local Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital prostate cancer support group and the Prostate Cancer Research Institute. He shared all his medical data willingly with others.

Bob was active in the 49er Breakfast Rotary Club of Nevada City and served as club president and also served as District Chair for the Rotary Foundation for Giving.

Bob was an avid golfer and played up until the last few months of his life. He often planned his vacations around golf courses he could play and scratch off his bucket list. Bob was also a musician and played First Trumpet in the Perdue University Band. He majored in Physics and Chemistry in college. He had a lifelong yearning for science and was always reading to further his knowledge.

Bob was also an avid movie buff and had a long list of favorite films. He loved landscaping and gardening. But most importantly, he was a great friend. He is missed by many and will be remembered for his sense of humor and great storytelling.

There will be a Celebration of Life for Bob on Aug. 18 from 1-3 p.m. at the Lake Wildwood Community Center. If you plan on attending, please call 530-478-0450 and leave your name and number attending so that we may leave your name in the Lake Wildwood Security Gate.