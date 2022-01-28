Obituary: Robert Avery

October 27, 1966 – January 19, 2022

Robert Walter “Rob” Avery, DVM

Rob died early Jan 19, surrounded by family, after a two year battle with lung cancer. He was 55.

Rob grew up in Mendocino, CA, and attended Mendocino High School, Reed College in Portland, OR, and UC Davis School of Veterinary Medicine, graduating with his veterinary degree in 1994. After working at Woodland Veterinary Hospital, he and his family moved to Grass Valley, CA in 2000. He was an associate vet at For the Love of Pets Veterinary Hospital on Idaho-Maryland Rd in Grass Valley for six years and bought the hospital in 2006, where he practiced for fourteen years, retiring on his cancer diagnosis in early 2020.

Rob was an avid supporter of the local community, and served on the Grass Valley School Board and the board of local non-profit Bright Futures for Youth (formerly The Friendship Club) for many years. He also started a program providing free vet care for the pets of the local homeless population, and donated time and vet care to the Grass Valley Animal Control Shelter. Rob enjoyed traveling to Alaska and volunteering as a vet for sled dog races, including the Yukon Quest 1,000 Mile International Sled Dog Race.

Rob is survived by his wife of thirty years, Inger Moeller Avery, his two children Frithjof (Fritz) Avery and Brita Avery, step-mother Amanda Avery of Staunton, VA, sister Melinda Avery of Washington, DC, aunts Margot Avery and Carol Price of Martinez, CA, and his four beloved dogs Tule, Edward, Dutch, and Epona.

He will be so very missed, not least for his generosity, irreverent sense of humor, wit, culinary expertise, and love for all things canine. If you knew Rob, please raise a glass of a nice pinot or craft IPA in toast.

No memorial is planned at this time. Donations can be made in his memory to Bright Futures for Youth or the Grass Valley Animal Shelter.