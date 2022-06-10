Obituary: Rick Votino
June 5, 1975 – June 2, 2022
Rick Votino passed away on June 2, 2022. He was 46. No services will be held.
Rick was born June 5, 1975 in Glendale, CA to Chris Votino, Sr. and Sharon Sanzone. Rick had moved to a small group home he picked in Vallejo in December of 1994 and continued to live there until just two weeks ago. Rick graduated from Nevada Union High School. He loved good food and going to movies. Rick traveled with his family and his care home. He had a heart-warming smile he gave to all. He will be missed by everyone that knew him and especially those who loved him!
He’s survived by his father Chris Sr., mother Sharon Sanzone, brothers Chris Jr., Eric and Daniel, step-sister Lisa Hartman, step-brother Anthony Sanzone, Aunts Jill, Judy, Carla, Carol, Bobbie and Uncles Butch and Anthony nieces and nephew, and great nieces who so loved their Uncle Rick. He’s preceded in death by his grandparents, Aunt Rita, Aunt Linda, Aunt Charlotte, Uncle Louis and Uncle Ralph.
Arrangements are under the direction of Hooper & Weaver Mortuary.
