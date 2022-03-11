Obituary: Richard Wilson
October 2, 1953 – March 7, 2022
Richard Alan Wilson passed away on March 7, 2022 at the age of 68. He was born in Grass Valley to Marvin and Barbara Wilson and lived his entire life in the Auburn and Grass Valley area. Rick was a kind and generous person who was both creative and artistic. Rick is survived by his mother Bobbie and his brother Rob. His contagious smile and friendly demeanor will be missed by those who knew him.
