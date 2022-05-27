Obituary: Richard Strohl
May 31, 1962 – May 2, 2022
Richard Alan Strohl passed away May 2, 2022 after developing pancreatic cancer, just shy of his 60th birthday; he was going on 2-years survival from glioblastoma that was unrelated. He handled both with such grace and courage. There is so much to say about this wonderful, caring man. He was born in Mascoutah Il, on May 31, 1962 and lived in many places with his Air Force family. Rich attended Marlboro college in Vermont studying psychology. He came back to Davis where he met his future wife, Nancy Reese, while training to fight forest fires with the Davis Fire Crew. He then became a massage therapist and had his own practice for many years. He eventually and most recently worked for the Nevada County Library. Rich loved the outdoors and was an avid mountain biker, cross country skier, hiker, sea kayaker, and yet still enjoyed simple walks with his wife and good conversations on the deck with friends. He will be greatly missed for his kind heart and gentle nature. He is survived by his wife Nancy, sister Susan, brother Steve, father Thomas, mother Mary, and numerous cousins, aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.
