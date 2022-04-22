Obituary: RICHARD LEE MOYER

February 25, 1932 – April 13, 2022

Richard Lee Moyer, better known as “Dick” to friends and family, passed away peacefully on April 13, 2022, at the age of 90. He was born February 25, 1932, to Lawrence and Ruth Moyer in Sugar Creek, Pennsylvania. He grew up working on his family’s farm and sawmill. In 1953 he was drafted and served in the U.S Army in the Korean war in a rank of Corporal as a Radio Operator. When Dick was a young man, he traveled from Pennsylvania with his father and settled in Southern California then Oakland. He met and married Mary Joubert in 1956, and they had 4 daughters. Dick and his father started “Moyer Auto Service” in Oakland, CA, and Dick continued to run the business solely for 35 years after his father retired. Dick was a founding member of the AU Club, better known as “Alcoholic’s Unanimous.” Dick also was a member of the Oakland Eagles and the Alameda Elks.

Dick was reacquainted with Carole in 1981, whom he had met many years before. Dick and Carole fell in love and were married in San Leandro, CA, and enjoyed 33 years together. Dick and Carole became “snow birds” and traveled in their RV to Arizona every winter to be with friends.

Once Dick retired in 1989 at the age of 59 and sold his garage, he and Carole moved to Nevada City, and both became Elks’ members as well as members of the Rolling Herd RV Club. He enjoyed being the master BBQer at the Elk’s lodge for steak night along with Carole and did so until 2018 when Carole passed away.

Dick was quick witted with many jokes and always could tell a good story. Dick was also an avid Raider’s and A’s fan. He was loved by so many. He was the matriarch of the family and will be missed by everyone who knew him.

Dick is survived by his children, Deborah Johnson, Susan Hurd (Dave Hurd), Julie Hokanson (Jerry Dixon), Jack Perry, & Linda Restad (Greg Restad), 19 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren, and 1 great-great grandchild, and sister-in-law, Cozette Hilman. Dick was preceded in death by his parents, Lawrence & Ruth Moyer, beloved wife Carole, daughter Stephanie Rhone (John Heckadon), brothers Lester, Don, Dave, & Tim Moyer, sister Juanita Salas, and many nieces and nephews. Dick was a loving and devoted husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather.

A celebration of life is scheduled for May 14, 2022, at 12:00 p.m. at the Nevada City Elks Lodge. Arrangements made by Chapel of The Angels Mortuary, 250 Race Street, Grass Valley, CA (530) 273-2446. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Dick’s memory to the Nevada City Elks Scholarship Fund (530-265-4920).