Obituary: Richard Gross
June 3, 1948 – August 11, 2022
Richard Brynley Gross
Richard Brynley Gross left his body on Aug. 11, 2022, at home.
Richard was born on June 3, 1948, in Pittsburgh, PA. He moved to California at the age of 11. He went to school in Lennox, CA College at El Camino and graduated from the University of Dominguez Hills with the BA. He moved his family to Grass Valley in 1979, and worked at SPD Market for 10 years, and then resumed his acting career with lots of driving back and forth to Los Angeles.
Richard played golf, and softball. He loved going on cruises, and road trips. He also loved making art out of cement.
He will be missed by his wife of 51 years, Judy Gross.
He is survived by his wife, Judy Gross, sons Justin and Matthew; and daughter Alexis and their spouses; step-daughter, Terri; grandchildren Jayce, Parker, and Jaxon; and step-granddaughter, Bella.
Arrangements are under the direction of Hooper & Weaver Mortuary.
