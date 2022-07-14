Obituary: Richard C. Tuggle

September 4, 1994 – June 13, 2022

Our beloved parents, Richard Tuggle (aka Rick, Jack) and Polly Tuggle (Omi) passed away after 60 years of loving marriage. Polly, 80, passed away on January 28, 2021, and Richard, 81, followed in death on June 13, 2022.

Richard was born on September 4, 1940, in Washington, D.C., to Dorothy and Carl Tuggle. Richard enjoyed running, hiking, and singing with their church choir. Polly was born on May 25, 1940, in Lincoln, Nebraska, to Margaret and Woodrow Berge. Polly enjoyed reading, history and worked as a docent at Mystic Seaport and Mount Vernon.

After graduating college, Richard received his commission from the United States Navy’s Officer Candidate School in 1964 and began a 30-year military career. Moving often, they made many friends that they would have throughout their lives. Richard retired as a Captain and they settled in Grass Valley, CA to be close to their children. He was involved in Holy Trinity Episcopal Church in Nevada City, book clubs, supper clubs, the Kiwanis Club and local hiking groups.

Rick is survived by his brother, Thomas Tuggle (Susan Tuggle) from Athens, Georgia. As a couple, Richard and Polly were dedicated to their family and enjoyed spending time with their grandchildren more than anything. They are survived by their daughter Pamela Ott (Jim), and sons Steve Tuggle (Michele, Alyssa and Justin), Matt Tuggle (Sierra, Isabella, Lucas and Levi) and Daniel Tuggle (Kelly, Grey and Ethan).

Rick will be deeply missed by his friends, family, and all who knew him. Burial services will take place on July 29 at Sacramento Valley National Cemetery. Friends are invited to attend a Celebration of Life at Holy Trinity Episcopal Church in Nevada City on July 28, 2022, at 10am. Donations to the Holy Trinity Episcopal Church or the Gold Country Kiwanis Club would be a fitting remembrance.