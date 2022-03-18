Obituary: Richard “Bill” Journey

January 2, 1944 – March 3, 2022

Richard William Journey

(Bill)

At the age of 78, Bill Journey passed away suddenly, at home in Stockton CA, on March 3,2022. Bill was born to Webster Albert Journey and Saint-Germaine Journey on January 2, 1944 in Paso Robles, CA.

Bill spent his formative years between Paso Robles, Nevada City and Monterrey. He graduated from Nevada Union High School with the Class of 1961. In January 1962, Bill enlisted in the US Navy. He was initially stationed at Memphis NAS, where he was assigned to personnel. After a year, he transferred to the USS VEGA(AF-59), a refrigeration ship whose mission was to stock the Pacific Fleet. Aboard ship, Bill continued as a personnel man, spending a year at sea in the Pacific Rim. He was in the Philippines, Japan and Vietnam.

Post-Navy, Bill returned to Woodland CA and worked with his father at Kimzey Welding. He worked for Kimzey for 20 years and eventually became Foreman. He married Karen Jane Smith; their 14-year marriage produced two children (Shane and Shannon).

Upon leaving Kimzey Welding, Bill moved to Merced, CA and reunited with his life-long friend, Mary Ann O’Neill. They moved to Stockton, CA and married in May of 1996. Bill continued to work as a welder, yet enrolled in San Joaquin Delta College, where he earned an AA degree in Natural Resources. Upon graduation, he was employed, for 10 years, as a Scientific Aide for the California Department of Fish and Game.

Bill was notably known for his dedication to his NUHS 1961 classmates. He was on the Reunion Committee and met with classmates, for their quarterly lunches, throughout the years, to this day. Bill was an avid 49er fan. Additionally, although he was not a true Big Foot believer, he was a camp follower. Although he never saw Big Foot, he was certain that Big Foot had seen him. His Big Foot paraphernalia collection is a testimony to his dedication.

Bill is survived by his wife of 26 years, Mary Ann O’Neill-Journey, his brother Bud Journey (Edie), son Shane Journey, daughter Shannon Velasquez-Journey, granddaughter Mireya, nephew Rocky Journey, niece Shasta Daggett and step-children (Erin Yanke, Daniel Yanke (Dorothy), John Yanke) and very special cousins (Wayne White, Vickie Seabury, Harold Hansen, Dee Morris, Kim Sauln and Monica Rob). Bill was pre-deceased by his parents (Webster and Saint-Germaine), uncle (Bill Journey), cousin (JoAnne Askew) and step-son Tom Yanke.

A Memorial service will be held at the Hooper and Weaver Mortuary, in Nevada City CA, on Saturday (5/7/22) at 1 PM. Immediately following the service, there will be a reception at The Nevada County Horsemen’s Lodge, 10600 Bubbling Wells Rd., Grass Valley, CA. At a later date, Bill will be interned at the San Joaquin Valley National Cemetery, in Santa Nella, CA. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to Dr. Lewis D. Stallworth Sr. Charter School, 1610 E Main Street, Stockton, CA 95205