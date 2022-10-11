Obituary: Richard Alan Beck
August 18, 1957 – November 26, 2021
Rick passed away at the age of 64 from severe brain trauma. Rick was born August 18,1957 in Monterey, California. The family moved to Nevada City, California in October 1972 and got their first taste of life with four seasons, the coldest winter in 100 years! After High School, Rick attended trade school in Phoenix, Arizona for Heating/Air Conditioning and later started his own business. In 1977 he married Pam Carman and they had three children. They later divorced. He obtained his stock brokers license and worked for AG Edwards. He eventually moved to San Jose, California, obtained his Realtor license and was property manager for a commercial real estate company. In 2005 his parents moved to Florence, Oregon and bought a boat. Rick soon joined them, and many fishing and crabbing trips followed. Rick loved Florence and living on the coast again. His parents utilized his skills.
Richard’s sister Dawn preceded him in death. He is survived by his parents, Lloyd and Lois Beck; three children, Amanda Karsikas, Cynthia Beck and Adam Beck. Also, three grandchildren, Emma, Ella and Cassius, his Uncle George & Aunt Priscilla Beck; Aunt Geri Harren and numerous other family members and friends. He is dearly loved and sorely missed. Our comfort is, that he is with God and has his heavenly body. The family invites you to join us in celebration of Rick’s life;
Saturday October 15, 2022. 11am-2pm
Holbrooke Hotel
North Star Hall
212 W. Main Street
Grass Valley, CA, 95945
