Obituary: Renée (Helen) Anita Harris Del Chiaro

March 5, 1942 – October 9, 2022

Renée (Helen) Anita Harris Del Chiaro passed away on October 9, 2022 at age 80, surrounded by her loving family. Renée was born in Rapid City, South Dakota on March 5, 1942 to Monroe and Mary Harris, the children of pioneers, who raised Renée and her 13 siblings in South Dakota’s Black Hills. Renée carried her parents’ love of family and tenacious can-do attitude with her throughout her long life.

Renée moved to California as a young woman where she met her husband and the love of her life, Gino Del Chiaro. Together, they raised four daughters, Kathryn, Renee, Gina, and Bernadette, in Sonoma Valley.

Renée was a devoted wife and mother who was passionate about her family, her faith, and encouraging those she loved to follow their dreams and explore their own talents. She led by example with numerous interests including painting, writing, music, broadcasting, interior design and landscaping. Renée gave back to her community, particularly through her church. She believed that all things were possible, especially with hard-work, imagination, and God. As a result, she repeatedly tackled the impossible driven by her love of a good challenge.

One of her most well-known skills was as counselor and champion for young friends and family to whom she often gave pep talks and advice, building them up when times got tough. She combined her young-at-heart spirit with loving wisdom and was always willing to stop what she was doing and figure out how to help others. Without a doubt, Renée was beautiful inside and out.

She lived much of her adult life in Sonoma, California, but later she and Gino moved to Grass Valley to be closer to mountains like those she loved as a child. She was very active in St. Patrick’s Catholic Church where she was a eucharistic minister and led a prayer group.

Renée is survived by her husband, Gino, and her daughters, Kathryn (Jon Williams) Del Chiaro, Renee (David) Vargas, Gina (Ron Kershman) Del Chiaro, and Bernadette (Steve Blackledge) Del Chiaro, as well as 15 grandchildren, 7 great grandchildren, and many more beloved nieces, nephews, and other loving family members, including her sister, Madeline Tuning.

The family would like to extend a special thanks to the people at Sutter Auburn Faith VNA & Hospice for their outstanding care and service during Renée’s final days.

Renée will be greatly missed. A visitation and rosary will be held on October 17, 2022 from 6-8pm at Hooper and Weaver Mortuary followed by a funeral mass on October 18, 2022 at 10am at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Grass Valley. She will be buried at St. Patrick’s Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Mt. St. Mary’s Academy in Grass Valley.