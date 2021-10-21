Obituary: Regie Michael Steven McDaniel

September 19, 1981 – October 16, 2021

Ford Mustangs, race cars, and a motorcycle enthusiast, Little Regie had a passion for anything with a motor, but not to be overshadowed by the enormity of his heart and his deep love for his family and friends. It is an understatement to say he loved hard and cared deeply for those around him.

He is survived by his son Michael Cates, father Regie Steven McDaniel, his siblings Jaysen McDaniel, Sandra McDaniel, and Julie Smith. His grandmother Naomi McDaniel, along with his niece Kaylee Smith, nephew Travis Smith, aunts, uncles, and dozens of cousins. All who will miss his sweet and precious soul to pieces. In death, he precedes his mother Deborah McDaniel, grandparents, and an aunt and uncle.

Little brother, you passed away loving what you do. We will see you again. RIP.