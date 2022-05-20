Obituary: Raymond Shonk
October 1, 1928 – September 10, 2021
A celebration of life service will be held for Raymond (Ray) Lawrence Shonk on Saturday, May 21, 2022, at 11 am at New Covenant Baptist Church in Grass Valley, CA. Ray passed away on September 10, 2021. The celebration is open to anyone who wishes to attend.
