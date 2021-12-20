Obituary: Raymond (Ray) Lawrence Shonk

October 1, 1928 – September 10, 2021

Raymond (Ray) Lawrence Shonk went to his Lord on September 10, 2021. He was 92 years old. A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, May 21, 2022, at 11 am at New Covenant Baptist Church in Grass Valley, CA. The celebration is open to anyone who wishes to attend.

Ray was born to William Carl Shonk, Sr. and Marian Asenith (Lawrence) Shonk in Corning, CA, on October 1, 1928. The youngest of three sons, he was raised in Chico, CA, and graduated from Chico High School in 1946. Growing up during the Great Depression and World War II, Ray held a variety of jobs from a young age.

After high school graduation, Ray served in the U.S. Navy from 1946 to 1948. In 1949, he joined Pacific Bell/AT&T as a lineman. He worked for “Ma Bell” for 33 years and retired as a radio technician in 1982. In “retirement,” Ray continued to work for employment and pleasure. He ran his own roofing and maintenance business during much of the 1980s and 1990s. During this time, he also assisted his wife, Suzanne, with her in-home daycare. Ray later drove school bus in Nevada County and then in Woodland, CA, fully retiring from employment in 2003 at the age of 75.

Ray had a great love for his family and exceptional generosity. In the 1950s and 1960s, Ray raised his two sons from his first marriage as a single father. He married Suzanne Smith on December 18, 1965, in Grass Valley. Together, they raised their three children and opened their home to many family members and friends of their children. Ray spent his free time volunteering with his children’s activities and with the First Baptist Church of Grass Valley as the main soundperson.

In 1997, Ray and Sue relocated to Davis and then to Eugene, OR, in 2004. They finally settled in Yreka, CA, in 2014. All three moves were made so that Ray and Sue could be close to their grandchildren.

Ray is survived by his wife of 55 years, Suzanne, sons Arthur and Aaron (Beth), daughters Jennifer (Steven) and Rebekah, grandchildren Amber (Adam), Alexandria, Andrew, Benjamin, and Sophia, as well as exchange daughter Juliana and her two daughters, four great-grandchildren, eight nieces and nephews, and many lifelong friends. Ray was preceded in death by his parents, brothers William Jr. and Ronald, son Raymond Lawrence Shonk, Jr., and two great-granddaughters.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to your local hospice agency.