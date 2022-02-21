Obituary: Ralph Wood

May 7, 1942 – December 21, 2021

Ralph Shelley Wood III, book worm, nature photographer, fly tyer, writer, accomplished traveler, and the ultimate fishing partner, passed peacefully on Tuesday, December 21, 2021, in the presence of his family.

Ralph grew up in New Hampshire where he learned how to fly fish from a young age. His family moved to the San Francisco Bay Area where Ralph attended high school at Redwood in Greenbrae, California. After a successful career in the mortgage industry, Ralph moved to Grass Valley, CA to pursue his dream of becoming of fly fishing guide.

Through his venture as a fly fishing guide, Ralph met his ultimate fishing companion and love Patricia Holtan. Together they traveled to many of the prime fly fishing locations in the United States and built a network of friends that shared their passion for fly fishing.

Ralph was a great mentor for those within the fly fishing community and will be greatly missed. He is survived by his two sons, four grandchildren, two daughter in-laws, and his partner Patricia.

In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations be made to Cast Hope (https://casthope.org ) in memory of Ralph.