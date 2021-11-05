Obituary: Ralph D. Phillips
November 14, 1934 – November 1, 2021
Just shy of his 87th birthday, Ralph Phillips passed away on November 1, 2021 at his home in Grass Valley, California. Born as the only child of George and Evelyn Phillips on November 14, 1934 in Glendale California, Ralph developed an inquisitive mind and curiosity for the world around him. After completing his Bachelor’s degree in Geology, Ralph married Carol Ann Pence at the age of 27 and they soon embarked on the first of many adventures together, landing in Grass Valley, where he spent most of the next 55 years serving the community he and Carol fell in love with. While raising their three sons, Ralph completed a 26 year career with the US Forest Service. Never one to be idle for long, he quickly hung out his own shingle, serving as a cornerstone of the community as a Geologic Consultant for over 30 years, right up until his last day.
Ralph is survived by his sons Mark and Scott; and his grandchildren Olaf, Nicholas, Nathan, Maja and Drew. He is preceded in death by his loving wife Carol and special son, Richard.
A Memorial is scheduled for 10:00am on Sunday at the Grass Valley Seventh Day Adventist Church, with a reception to follow. Pastor Jeff Richards will officiate the ceremony. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Ralph’s life.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User