Obituary: Ralph D. Phillips

November 14, 1934 – November 1, 2021

Just shy of his 87th birthday, Ralph Phillips passed away on November 1, 2021 at his home in Grass Valley, California. Born as the only child of George and Evelyn Phillips on November 14, 1934 in Glendale California, Ralph developed an inquisitive mind and curiosity for the world around him. After completing his Bachelor’s degree in Geology, Ralph married Carol Ann Pence at the age of 27 and they soon embarked on the first of many adventures together, landing in Grass Valley, where he spent most of the next 55 years serving the community he and Carol fell in love with. While raising their three sons, Ralph completed a 26 year career with the US Forest Service. Never one to be idle for long, he quickly hung out his own shingle, serving as a cornerstone of the community as a Geologic Consultant for over 30 years, right up until his last day.

Ralph is survived by his sons Mark and Scott; and his grandchildren Olaf, Nicholas, Nathan, Maja and Drew. He is preceded in death by his loving wife Carol and special son, Richard.

A Memorial is scheduled for 10:00am on Sunday at the Grass Valley Seventh Day Adventist Church, with a reception to follow. Pastor Jeff Richards will officiate the ceremony. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Ralph’s life.