Obituary: Priscilla Jean McNaught

April 29, 1934 – July 18, 2022

Beloved wife and mother, Priscilla Jean McNaught, passed away on July 18, 2022 in Grass Valley. She was 88 years old.

Priscilla was born to Fred and Marjorie Cooper on April 29,1934 in Sacramento, California. After graduating from high school in San Carlos, CA she studied art school in San Francisco. She married the love of her life Don, in 1955, and began working as a receptionist while he finished pharmacy school at UCSF. After living in San Francisco and Fresno, they settled in Sunnyvale, where they raised their son and daughter. They became members of Los Altos Golf and Country Club and Fairbrae Tennis Club, where she played many years of tennis, a sport she truly enjoyed. She also enjoyed volunteering, especially when it came to her kids â€“ fundraisers and field trips at their school, as well as becoming a leader for both Boy and Girl Scouts.

In 1993, they moved to Grass Valley, building their dream home in Alta Sierra Ranches. While there, Priscilla continued her love of volunteering, assisting with organizations such as Welcome Wagon of Grass Valley, Music in the Mountains, and Hospice of the Foothills. They were also members of the Alta Sierra Country Club, where they made many friends and began playing bridge on a regular basis. This became a new passion for her, playing with both couples and ladiesâ€™ groups several times a month. She especially enjoyed traveling with Don, and together they saw the country and world taking many fun trips and cruises over the years.

Priscilla was preceded in death by her husband Don and is survived by her son Jeff of Bethel Island, CA and her daughter Lisa and grandson Brycen, both of Reno, NV.

A private family memorial will be held. The family wishes to thank Golden Empire Nursing and Rehab Center for their wonderful care. Priscilla succumbed to her heart disease while there, and the family asks that in honor of her, memorial donations can be made to the American Heart Association or an organization close to you.

Arrangements are under the care of Hooper and Weaver Mortuary and Los Gatos Memorial Park.