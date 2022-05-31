Obituary: Philip Frank Marria III

September 14, 1943 – January 6, 2021

Philip Frank Marria III, former owner of Phil’s Woods Electric in Grass Valley, born 9/14/1943, died 1/6/2021 in an automobile accident. Phil loved his life of over 40 years on the Ridge and off the grid, reading, writing, listening to KVMR, living in the forest and supporting local business, non-profits and community.

Phil is survived by son Falk & Joy Marria, grandchildren Audrey and Leo, Phil’s mother Kathleen Lucy Soron Marria, sisters Suzanne P. Marria (Jerry Nelson & son Sean Marria-Nelson), Kathleen K. Marria (Alberta Herrera), brother Michael R. Marria (Jan & children Eric Donovan, Kalen Walker (Jennifer), plus five grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren) and Phil’s former wife Leslie A. Marria. Phil was preceded in death by his father, Philip F. Marria, II, Phil’s life partner Christine Dasch, and niece Shelley Donovan (Stan).

Please join our family and friends for a Celebration of Life/Potluck Picnic at 2 PM on June 4 in the North Columbia Schoolhouse Cultural Center, 17894 Tyler Foote Rd., Nevada City, CA. Bring stories of community, adventures, good and some not so good times. This historic building has no kitchen facility nor refrigeration and very limited electric outlets.

In lieu of flowers consider donating to Nevada City community FM radio KVMR; Utah’s Place/Hospitality House, Grass Valley; North San Juan Senior Center or Sammie’s Friends Animal Rescue, Grass Valley.