Obituary: Peter M. Slowan
January 24, 1960 – January 18, 2022
Peter M. Slowan passed on 18th of January 2022 @ 6:00pm. Born 24th of May 1960, Grass Valley. Husband of two. Long time Painter /Carpenter. Moved to Fallon in the 80’s. Survived by his brothers Ed and BIlly. Proceeded by his older brother Emile.
