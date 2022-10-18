Obituary: Peter Louis Franchino
January 23, 1944 – August 21, 2022
Peter Louis Franchino, 78, of Grass Valley, CA went to his forever home on August 21, 2022 in Ventura, CA.
Peter was born January 23, 1944 in Little Falls, NY to Peter and Sophie Franchino.
He attended Burbank High School in California and served in the U.S. Army.
He married his high school sweetheart, Barbara, raised his family in Saugus, and served at Grace Baptist Church.
In 1995, they moved to Grass Valley and opened Elam Biggs B&B.
He was a design engineer, innkeeper, magician, surfer and motorcycle rider. Most importantly, he was a loving husband, proud dad, and Silly PaPa.
He is survived by his wife Barbara, children Julie and Devin, grandchildren Kyle, Mitchell and Simone, sister Angela, nephew Eric (married to Jessica), and niece Vicki.
The celebration of Peter’s life:
Real Life Church
Valencia, CA 91355
Oct 29, 2022
11:00 AM
Reception to follow.
