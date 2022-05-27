Obituary: Perry MaGill

January 16, 1932 – May 5, 2022

Perry William MaGill (aka Mac or Pops) passed away at the age of 90 on May 5, 2022 in Grass Valley, CA.

Mac was born on January 16, 1932 in Clarendon Hills, IL to Perry and Margaret MaGill. He was happily married to the love of his life, Dorothy Anne Bradfield MaGill, for over 50 years before she passed away in August of 2012.

Mac/Pops lived bigger than life – in all ways. His family, friends, and neighbors would all attest that his presence was huge! Magnanimous, laughing, loud, unfiltered, dedicated, and relentless are all words that would best describe him. To his family, he was a provider in every sense of the word, and he relished having that role. He was always at his 3 sons’ games, always with advice (mostly to the umps or refs), and always so proud to be a MAGILL. He was a family man, a neighborhood man.

Mac finished his studies at the Univ of New Mexico while serving his country in aerial photo reconnaissance aboard the Navy’s USS Yorktown during the Korean conflict. He was a handball champion at the age of 60, and he was a very accomplished artist and photographer up until the day he passed. He owned his own advertising business (Viewpoint Corporate Recognition Systems) and worked very long hours without a single complaint. He taught his sons the value of hard work, loyalty, and commitment. His family wanted for nothing, and he made sure of this. Mac knew and loved Jesus, and faithfully attended his Men’s Bible Study group each week.

We are all very joyful that Mac/Pops is finally reunited with his Annie in Heaven. So, raise your glass if you will to Mac MaGill. He was certainly one of a kind. We are all blessed for having had the opportunity to be in his presence.

Mac was preceded in death by his parents Perry E and Margaret J MaGill; his brother Andrew J MaGill; and his beloved wife Dorothy Anne Bradfield MaGill. Mac is survived by his three sons: Perry Bradfield of Austin, TX; Gregory Andrew and Debbie of Roseville, CA; and Andrew Alan and Wendy of Powell, WY; plus 8 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren.

A 90th birthday celebration was held on March 26th for Mac at the Lake Wildwood clubhouse, orchestrated by his very special long-time companion Myra Nicol, and attended by over 60 of his closest friends and family members. Because of this recent gathering, the MaGill family has decided that this momentous occasion was a tremendous tribute and memorial to his living years; therefore, a smaller and more personal family gathering will be held at a time yet to be determined.