Obituary: Pearl M. Phillips

June 23, 1934 – January 31, 2022

Pearl M. Phillips passed away on January 31, 2022, at Atria of Grass Valley. She was 87.

Pearl was born June 23, 1934, to Myrtle and George Scott in Martinez, California. She was the oldest, and only daughter. Her brother Roy joined the family a year later.

People come and people go, but not Pearl. She became an icon living in the same house in Cedar Ridge for 55 years. There she and Dick raised their four children, Denise, Dennis, Donald, and Dan, as well as a few puppies and kittens along the way. Many neighborhood kids will remember the swimming pool in the backyard that kept all entertained and out of trouble (for the most part). Over the years, Pearl worked at Brunswick Sawmill, then as a bookkeeper at Grass Valley Ford. When she began losing her eyesight, she had to stay home. But, staying independent she remained in the house, leaving only to relocate to Atria, where she made many friends. After Pearl retired because of failing eyesight, she started to crochet towels and washcloths, which she gave to many of her friends and family. They were treasured by all who received them.

Her biggest accomplishment was raising her four children.

She leaves us all broken hearted, but our memories will carry us all the rest of our lives. We will miss you Mom.

Pearl is survived by her four children, Denise (Gerry) Anderson of Alta Sierra, Ca., Dennis (Sherry) Phillips of Shingle Springs, Ca., Donald (Debbie) Phillips of Purdy, Mo., and Daniel (Tina) Phillips of Grass Valley, Ca.; her granddaughter, Kaylene (Michael); and great-grandsons, Simon and Hugh Durfree of Newberg, Or.

She was preceded in death by her parents, George and Myrtle Scott; her brother Roy Scott; and her husband, Richard Phillips.

Memorial contributions may be made to Sierra Services for the Blind, or the charity of your choice.