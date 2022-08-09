Obituary: Paulita Bacich

April 29, 1927 – July 6, 2022

Polly Bacich was born April 27th, 1927, in San Francisco to Elmer and Marion Johnson and passed away July 6th, 2022, in Grass Valley, California.

Polly attended San Francisco State College, graduating in 1949. She met Jack Bacich at SFSC and they were married in June 1949. They had three children; Mary, Cathy and Mark. In 1956 Polly returned to SF State where she earned her teaching credential, beginning her career at Hayward High School in 1958. After teaching and serving as an administrator for 20 years at HHS she moved to Hayward New Haven Regional Occupational Center where she remained until her retirement from teaching in 1989.

Polly and Jack moved to Nevada County in 1991 where she became an original member of the Nevada County Democratic Women’s Club and a long-time board member of The League of Women Voters. Much of her time was also spent serving the California Retired Teachers Association, serving as state president from 2009 to 2011. She served two terms as guild president of the Ladies’ Guild at St. Canice Catholic Church in Nevada City.

Polly is survived by her daughters Mary Bacich of Sutherland, Or and Cathy Stark of Grass Valley, two grandchildren, two great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren.

Polly’s final resting-place is The Holy Sepulcher Cemetery in Hayward, California.