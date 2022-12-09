Obituary: Paulette Willingham

Paulette Willingham

Provided Photo

September 20, 1943 – November 25, 2022

Paulette Willingham passed away at her daughter’s home on November 25, 2022 at the age of 79.

Paulette was born on September 20, 1943 in Chicago, IL to Paul and Jean Glenn. She married her first husband at 16 William Peters, Jr. and had two children Michael and Laura. Three years later she fell in love with Gary M. Willingham and on November 30, 1963 she married him. They had four children John, Gary, Jr., Edward and Rachael.

In 1985, Paulette and her daughter Rachael moved to Grass Valley, CA where she raised her daughter. Soon afterwards, she sought out her career in nursing. She worked at Golden Empire as a nurse’s assistant and licensed nurse. Finally in 1996, she graduated nursing school and became an RN. She worked at S.N.M.H. for 15 years on Two North where she retired. She enjoyed traveling with friends and her son John. Egypt was her favorite place and she was always intrigued by the pyramids.

She has seven grandchildren: Kelly, Michael Jr., Demetris, Mathew, Ariel, Ashley, and Nicholas. She is also survived by four great grandchildren: Emillio, Kale, Arya, and Amray. She loved being a grandma and did many things with them. Her many interests and hobbies were traveling, gambling, going to the movies, gold panning, being with the grand kids and gardening.

Mom, Grandma, Great Grandma we love you so much and will miss you dearly. May you rest in peace now until we all meet you again in God’s Kingdom. Until then – I Love You Mom.