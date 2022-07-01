Obituary: Paul Wilkins

September 6, 1933 – June 25, 2022

Paul Ernest Henry Cooke Wilkins passed away on June 25, 2022. He was 88 and a 30 year resident of Lake Wildwood, CA.

The funeral service will be on Thursday, July 7, 2022 at 10:00am at St. Patrick’s Church in Grass Valley, CA. A reception immediately following will be held at the Parish Hall, and burial will be private.

Paul was born on September 6, 1933 to Dr. Ernest and Violet Cooke-Wilkins. He grew up in Bristol, England, attending boarding school and Clifton College Preparatory School, where he sang as a soprano in the Clifton Boys Choir. He earned a B.A. and M.A. in Politics, Philosophy and Economics from Oxford University, England, which led to his lifelong passion for current affairs.

Immigrating to America in 1958, he served in the U.S. Air Force (1959-1965), and became a U.S. citizen in 1970. His perfectionism made him an excellent Economist in Marketing Research at C&H Sugar in San Francisco. Desirous of a change to a career of helping people, he graduated with a Juris Doctor degree from the University of California, Hastings, and practiced law as a personal injury attorney, Judge Pro Tem, mediator, and arbitrator for 26 years in San Mateo and Nevada Counties. He met and married Judy Lynne Branton in San Francisco and they raised their 2 children in San Mateo.

At Oxford, Paul was an ardent and accomplished squash and tennis player. He loved boating and took flying lessons. Late in life, he discovered a talent for painting In acrylics. He and Judy have been avid travelers, to Europe, Asia, the Caribbean and the South Pacific. Paul traveled to Egypt and Africa at 19, when his father established the aeronautical engineering department at Cairo University in the time of King Farouk.

Paul was a gentle intellectual. Unfailingly polite, Paul was a true romantic who loved his wife dearly. He had a quick wit with a dry British sense of humor. He totally could not live without his hot “cuppa” tea at all times of day.

He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Judy; his son Brian and his wife Kristina, and three grandchildren, Kristian, Karter and Kennedy; and his daughter Cathy Cameron and husband Delroy.

Memorial contributions can be made to Hospitality House homeless shelter in Grass Valley.