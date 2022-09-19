Obituary: Paul Taillefer
June 28, 1958 – August 21, 2022
Paul Albert Taillefer passed away August 21, 2022 after a long illness. He was 64. He was one chosen to please everyone, one chosen to be a friend to everyone, one chosen to love everyone, and now God has chosen to bring him home.
Paul T. was born on June 28, 1958 in San Francisco, CA to Jean Justin Taillefer and Patricia Eloise Douglass Taillefer. He lived in Grass Valley and Nevada City since the 1990’s. He was an expert glazier with prominent glasswork in buildings in San Francisco, Grass Valley, and Nevada City. He was an avid hunter and fisherman, loved nature, old school soul music, and riding his Harleys. He loved learning everything there was to know about World War II.
He was a devoted member of 12 step recovery, and died with 28 years in recovery. Along the way he helped innumerable people. Anyone who spends time with people in Nevada County will encounter someone whom Paul T. has helped.
Paul T. is predeceased by his parents and his brother, Wally Gladstone.
He is survived by his brother, Jean “John” Taillefer, his sister, Kathleen Ellman, and by 3 children: Todd Taillefer (Rachel), Heidi Rene Taillefer Stevens (Tanner), and Antionette Taillefer DuBreuil, (Tahlia,) and 3 grandchildren: Elijah, Walker and Knox.
There will be a Memorial Motorcycle Ride and Celebration of Life on October 9th, 2022. The Motorcycle Ride will gather at 12:00 noon at 13441 Gracie Road in Nevada City, and depart promptly at 1:00 p.m. The Celebration will start around 2:00 p.m. at the Stage Pavilion at Western Gateway Park, 18560 Penn Valley Drive, Penn Valley, CA.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.