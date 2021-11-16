Obituary: Paul Switzer
March 22, 1967 – October 3, 2021
Beautiful, brilliant, and mentally ill. Paul finally found peace on October 3, 2021.
Paul suffered from mental illness. He could be kind and wonderful, or threatening. His last several years he spent homeless, in jail, or in brief psychiatric holds. His family tried to help him until their resources were exhausted.
Paul was involved in a fight in August that resulted in a fractured skull, broken femur, and broken wrist. He was removed from the hospital days after being in intensive care and taken to the county jail. His mother arranged his release and had to carry him to her car as the jail refused to allow him to use their walker. He died 8 days later.
He is survived by a sister, Daisy, and 4 brothers, Chris, Mark, Mike and Seth as well as his mother, Jayne Nordstrom and father, Whitewolf Switzer. His family is forever grateful to those individuals who showed him kindness and saw his beautiful soul.
