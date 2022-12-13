Obituary: Paul Penrose
December 17, 1940 – November 25, 2022
Paul James Penrose was born December 17,1940 in Nevada City, California, passed away November 25, 2022, in Mission Viejo, California. Paul was the youngest of three sons born to Howard and Bernice Penrose and a fourth generation Nevada City native. Paul graduated from Nevada Union High School with the class of 1958 where he excelled in basketball and football. Paul went on to attend San Jose State College earning a BA degree. Following graduation, he studied to become a CPA under the guidance of his brother Dick. In 1963 Paul married Sue Pasquali, with whom he had his son Jim. In 1970 he married Barbara Felsenthal. As a CPA Paul started his accounting career in San Jose, CA with Pete Marwick which became the worldwide accounting firm of KPMG. Paul worked in Melbourne, Taipei, Taiwan, and later Tokyo where he was head of their Eastern Region, until his retirement in 1990. Paul and Barbara then returned to California, settling in San Juan Capistrano. Golf then became his favorite pastime. Paul leaves behind his son, James (Jim) David Penrose, daughter-in-law Monica and three grandchildren, Guerin, Andrea, and Natalie, his eldest brother Richard (Dick) Penrose. He is proceeded in death by his wife Barbara, brother Wade Penrose, parents Howard and Bernie Penrose. Private services were held at Pacific View Memorial Park, Mission Viejo, California.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.