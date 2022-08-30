Obituary: Patrick Warholic
August 12, 1943 – August 24, 2022
Patrick Warholic, age 79 of Grass Valley, died August 24. Patrick was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend. Patrick was born in Charleroi, PA and had been a long time resident of Northern CA. He was a 1961 graduate of Donora Senior High School and a 1966 graduate of Fenn College in Ohio. He was married for 41 years and had two daughters with his wife Kathy, who sadly passed away in 2011. Patrick was lucky enough to find love twice and married his wife Jan 8 years ago. He is survived by wife Jan, daughters Shannon (Dave) and Heather (Joe), his grandchildren, brothers and sisters, and a large extended family of in-laws, nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents Andy and Rose Warholic and his wife Kathy. Funeral Mass: Fri 9/16 1pm at St. Patrick’s Church in Grass Valley. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to http://www.themmrf.org.
