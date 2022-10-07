Obituary: Patrick George Thomas
January 19, 1955 – September 28, 2022
Patrick George Thomas passed away on September 28, 2022, in Citrus Heights. Patrick was born on January 19, 1955, in Sacramento to Hervey and Phyllis Thomas. He worked for 10 years at the Nevada County Workshop, 10 years for the Neighborhood Center of the Arts in Grass Valley and volunteered and served on the Board of Freed. Patrick self-published a book of poetry and found print in newspapers. He was a collector of music in all its genres and loved writing poetry.
He was a kind and loving soul who will be missed by all who were fortunate enough to know him.
Patrick is survived by his brother, David (Mary) Thomas and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, his brother Allen Thomas, and sister Christina Dadigan.
At this time, his family will be having a private memorial service. In honor of his life, please donate to “Freed” or “Neighborhood Center of the Arts.”
