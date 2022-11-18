Obituary: Patrick Criss-Harvey

Patrick Criss-Harvey

Provided Photo

June 26, 1975 – November 9, 2022

Patrick Aloysius Criss-Harvey, loving and dedicated husband, father of two, and friend of many, passed away unexpectedly on November 9, 2022 at the age of 47. Everyone who knew Patrick felt his big heart, his gentle strength and kindness. Although his life ended too early, the time he spent in our lives was full of joy.

Born in Berkeley, CA, Patrick was the son of Betsy Harvey and the late Gerald Harvey also big brother to his sister Erin. He enjoyed his time at Berkeley High School, making lifelong friends and playing football. Patrick attended UC Santa Barbara where he furthered his love of athletics by joining the rugby team. The tales of “Big Pat”, as he was known to his UCSB rugby teammates, were legendary.

Patrick enjoyed a successful career that spanned from the banking industry to landscape design, and finally the solar industry. But if you asked him, the most important role of his life was as a husband and father. Patrick married the love of his life and his best friend, Carrie, and the two moved to San Jose. Soon they welcomed their first son Caleb followed by their second son Toby four years later. Pets were always an integral part of the family, Patrick considering his many dogs over the years as his four legged children.

Patrick was a true adventurer at heart. He was known to pack the car to its absolute limits as the family headed to the beach, on a camping trip, an epic road trip, to the family cabin in Arnold or to the Lair of the Bear family camp. Patrick loved the outdoors and spent as much time as possible with his family hiking, biking, and exploring beaches, rivers and lakes. Sports continued to be a part of his life as he coached several of his boy’s teams and recently decided that enjoying the game from the stands was pretty fun too. Music was ever present in Patrick’s life as he dabbled in playing various instruments, attended concerts, listened to his diverse playlists, and danced in the kitchen with Carrie.

The Criss-Harvey family relocated to Nevada City in 2020 to get closer to nature and embrace a slower pace of life. With his easy-going personality, warm smile and natural ability to connect with people, Patrick quickly became a part of his new community. He represented the good that we all need in our lives and we are all the better for knowing him.

A celebration of his life will be held at Sierra Pres, 175 Ridge Rd., Nevada City on Sunday, November 27th at 1:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, contributions toward Caleb and Toby’s college funds as well as the family’s future living costs can be made through gofundme:

https://gofund.me/56e6af5e