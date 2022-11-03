Obituary: Patricia Eileen Reardon

January 11, 1935 – October 25, 2022

Patricia Eileen Reardon was born in Richmond, CA. on January 11, 1935 to Michael & Catherine (Shanahan) Reardon. At an early age her family moved from San Francisco, where they had lived since her birth to the Santa Rosa area where she and her sister, Kathleen, grew up and attended school. After graduating from Ursuline High School, she entered St. Joseph’s College of Nursing in San Francisco and became a Registered Nurse. She worked in hospitals in the San Francisco Bay Area, except for a short time in Alaska and Hawaii, where she happened to be living when each received statehood. In 1987, after working for almost twenty years at Alta Bates Hospital in Berkeley, she made the decision to retire, due to debilitating medical problems. At that time she moved to Nevada City. Pat was a caring, compassionate nurse and very dedicated to her profession. She was an active member in state and local nursing organizations during her working years.

After retiring she worked for several years as a volunteer at St. Canice Catholic Church in Nevada City where she was also a parishioner. She was a member of the Fellowship Committee at St. Canice and a Eucharistic Minister. In 2012 she gave up country living in Nevada City and moved to Sierra Pines in Grass Valley.

Pat was very proud of her Irish heritage but never visited there. She enjoyed traveling by car to many places and going on cruises. She and her special friend of 50+ years, Charlene Thompson, with whom she shared a home for many years until her death, especially enjoyed Alaska. At home she liked crocheting afghans, many of which she gave to charitable organizations, family and friends. She particularly liked giving afghans to an organization that let the children take theirs home after their family found suitable housing. She also enjoyed watching movies on television. Shopping had always been a favorite pastime until her neurological disabilities prevented her from doing so as well as crocheting.

She was predeceased by her parents and sister. She is survived by one niece, Diane Lawley of Napa, CA and two great nephews, Michael and Matthew Goetz.

Chapel of the Angels in Grass Valley is in charge of the arrangements. A mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Canice Catholic Church in Nevada City, CA. On Friday, November 4, 2022 at 9:30 am. Private burial will take place the same day at Saint Joseph Catholic Cemetery in San Pablo, CA. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Hospice of the Foothills and/or Interfaith Food Ministry.

We especially want to thank the Paramedics at Local Fire Station #1 on Brighton St. in Grass Valley who answered our emergency calls over and over again when we needed help for Pat. THANK YOU…THANK YOU!

The Family and Friends of Patricia Reardon