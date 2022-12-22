Obituary: Patricia Cunningham
August 23, 1941 – December 18, 2022
On Sunday, December 18, 2022 Patricia Ann Cunningham , a beloved mother, grandmother, and friend to many, passed away peacefully at home. She was 81. Born in Dunsmuir California on August 23, 1941 to Charles and Lillian McEnerney, Patty grew up working in the family grocery store, attending church, and socializing with her many friends. She attended San Jose State and then transferred to Chico State to follow her husband to be, James Cunningham. They were married on September 30, 1961 and upon graduating from college, moved to Grass Valley in 1963 where they raised their family.
Patty worked in accounting at Bank of America, Brett Harte Dairy and Nevada Union High School District Office before retiring in 2008. Patty was active and enjoyed tennis, skiing, camping, golf and playing Bridge. She and her family traveled to San Felipe Mexico every Easter with a tribe of friends to camp on the beach. Upon retirement, her adventurous spirit led her to travel frequently in her motorhome with her many friends and grandsons. Patty was fondly referred to as “Aunt Patty” to many, and well known for her Halloween and Christmas Eve get togethers where generations of family and friends gathered at her home every year to celebrate.
Patty is survived by her daughter Kelly Biersdorff (Todd), son Michael Cunningham (Tim), grandsons Spencer Biersdorff (Kathleen), Brian Biersdorff, Randy Biersdorff (Sarah), and great grandson Teddy Biersdorff. She was preceded in death by her husband James Cunningham, parents Charles and Lillian McEnerney, and brother Michael McEnerney. A Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date. Donations can be made in her name to Animal Rescue Corp (tinyurl.com) or Hospice of the Foothills.
