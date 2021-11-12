Obituary: Patricia Casterson

October 27, 1929 – October 23, 2021

Patricia Rae (Ralston) Casterson passed from this life with deep gratitude for the full life she enjoyed for 91 years, the opportunity to meet and love so many wonderful people, and the chance to visit much of this world along the way.

Patricia was pre-deceased by her parents Merle and Helen Ralston, her husband of 52 years Bill Casterson, and son Paul Douglas Casterson. She is survived by her brother Roger Ralston, sons David (Nancy), Mark (Sue) Casterson, and daughter Kathleen (Greg) Goumas, as well as nine grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren, and 16 nieces and nephews.

Pat graduated from Lincoln high school in San Jose. She served as Senior Class President, President (High Queen) of Jobs Daughters, and President of Kappa Alpha Theta (SJSU). She met her future husband, Bill Casterson, at Lincoln High and they were married in 1950. Over the next dozen years, Bill’s job with the phone company precipitated moves to Eureka, Mill Valley, San Mateo, and Los Altos Hills. She served in many volunteer positions in those communities including as PTA President for Fremont Hills Elementary, Cub Scout and Brownie leader, Little League Baseball Team Mom and Scorekeeper, and with Meals on Wheels. Pat was an ardent Giants baseball fan and lover of the theater.

Pat enjoyed traveling to every continent and many states. She collected art and co-owned and operated an artisan gallery in downtown Los Altos for fifteen years. After Bill‘s retirement, the lifelong couple moved to Nevada City California where she became very active in the hospice community. Several years ago Pat moved back to Los Altos to be closer to family.

The family would like to express their gratitude to The Terraces of Los Altos and Pathways Hospice of Sunnyvale.

Donations in Pat’s honor can be made to Hospice of the Foothills in Nevada City and Pathways Hospice of Sunnyvale.

Private family services will be held in Nevada City with a celebration of life to follow later in the Bay Area.