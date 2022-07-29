Obituary: Patric Carlo Nielson
February 6, 1944 – July 25, 2022
Patric Nielson passed away July 25, 2022, in Grass Valley. He was 78 years old.
Pat was born February 6, 1944, in Riverside, CA, to Dorothy and Carlo Nielson. When he was 3 years old, his family moved to Alturas, CA, where he grew up hunting, fishing, and working on cars. In 1965, he began his military time which he spent in Germany as a truck driver. After the Army, he returned to Alturas where he worked as an auto mechanic at Carsten’s Chevrolet. In 1974, he moved to Grass Valley to work at Beale AFB as an auto mechanic. Pat retired in 2003, giving him plenty of time to work around the house, tinker in his garage, fish, read, and enjoy sports. He cheered on the SF Giants, the SF 49’ers, and the NHRA drivers, especially Funny Car driver Robert Hight.
He was a very loving family man and for many years his greatest joy was attending his grandson Tyler’s baseball and football games.
Pat is survived by his wife and best friend of 42 years, Julee; daughter Kelle (Brad) Hall of Redding; son Sean (Franca) Nielson of Grass Valley; granddaughter Nina (Connor) Vorhaus of Austin, Texas; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Dorothy and Carlo; his sister Shirley; his brother Michael; and his grandson, Tyler.
As per his wishes, there will be no service. In his honor, please consider donating to the Tyler Nielson Memorial Foundation. Please contact francanielson@hotmail.com to donate.
His family and friends will miss him greatly! Thanks for the memories, Pat!
