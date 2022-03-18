Obituary: Pat Barrentine

December 8, 1929 – February 28, 2022

“She left the world a better place by being here”

Pat Barrentine died unexpectedly February 28th, 2022 at Mercy Cardiac ICU, at the age of 92.

Pat was a remarkable, capable and wise woman who loved life, cared deeply for this beautiful earth we call home and lived her life to the fullest.

Her family and friends remember her fondly for her love of beauty, the arts, poetry, writing and photography, well-being and the preservation of the planet.

Pat was born near Spokane WA and grew up in Olympia WA where she met and latter married her high school sweetheart Gene Barrentine and gave birth to their 3 children.

They moved to Redwood City for Gene’s work as a chemist in 1961. Pat was very active in local politics, environmental planning, especially involved in Preserving The Green Foothills alongside I-280 and The Whole Life Center in Palo Alto where she was very involved in the late 70”s.

Pat and Gene moved to LWW in 1988 where they built a beautiful home together. Following Gene’s death in 1994, Pat moved to Nevada City as she became more involved with the Sierra Center for Spiritual Living, Toastmasters and a new endeavor recording and writing family histories, which she called “Lifeline Stories”. She enjoyed documenting the lives of her own family as well as others.

Pat was preceded in death by her husband Gene, two brothers, Frank and Zack, her sister, Barbara and her beloved daughter, Marcia.

She is survived by her two sons, Alan and Lee, grandchildren, Matt, Chris, Alan Jr., Becca and Maddie.

A Celebration of Life will be held in late Spring. Memorial contributions may be made to Sierra Center for Spiritual Living or SYRCL