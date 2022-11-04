Obituary: Pamela Joyce (Cross) “Pam” Whitley

August 1, 1950 – October 26, 2022

Pamela Joyce (Cross) “Pam” Whitley, 72, of Penn Valley, Ca, passed away on October 26th, 2022.

Pam was born on August 1, 1950 to Leland and Phyllis Cross in Townsend, Vt. After moving across the country, she attended high school in Loyalton, Ca. Pam also lived many years in Portola and Penn Valley, Ca. Pam held several jobs over the years, but her favorites always revolved around taking care of people, both young and old. Especially those less fortunate or disadvantaged in some way. Pam had a big heart and was always ready to help others up as they needed it.

Pam was preceded in death by her parents, Leland and Phyllis Cross and her grandchildren Madison (Crossman) and Nolan Gail.

Pam is survived by her husband of 49 years, Martin Whitley, and their children Rhonda and Marty Crossman, Robert and Jill Williams, and Charles Whitley and his partner, Sarah Dore. She isn’t technically related, but she did get her stocking from Pam—and for those who knew Pam well, that is just as important.

Pam is also survived by her siblings, Greg and Karen Cross of Bend, Ore; Pattie Cross and David Dikes of Loyalton; and Penny and Mark Gamble of Loyalton, as well as her mother-in-law, Anita Whitley of Oroville, Ca. They were great friends. She will also be greatly missed by her grandchildren Lydia and Zach, Lilli and Jacob, Nate, Calvin, Tobias, Erika, Madelyn, Victoria, and Riorden; and her great granddaughter, Havilah.

Pam loved spending time with friends and family, especially her grandchildren. She was a lifelong learner and read voraciously, always looking for a recommendation of what you last read and enjoyed. She almost always had a puzzle book nearby and loved coloring books. Upon completion of a picture, she often turned it into stationary by which she stayed in touch with her loved ones. She never forgot a birthday or life event. Pam enjoyed gardening, often recognizing plants and flowers on outings and collecting seed pods from most. She could, and often did, turn anything into a craft. Pam was a lover of the natural world and always tried to do her part to reduce, reuse, and recycle long before the rest of us.

Services to be held on December 30th, 2022 at 1pm.

Twin Cities Church

11726 Rough and Ready Highway

Grass Valley Ca 95945

In lieu of flowers, please make any donations in the name of Pamela Whitley to:

Christian Encounter Ranch

17183 Retrac Way

Grass Valley, Ca 95949