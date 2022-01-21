Obituary: Oscar Eric “Swede” Engstrom

January 1, 1923 – January 12, 2022

Oscar Eric Engstrom passed away peacefully in his home on January 12, 2022. He was fiercely independent and lived in his own home until his passing. He had celebrated his 99th birthday just eleven days earlier. Swede, as he was known to friends, family and associates enjoyed a long, productive and meaningful life. Born at home in Carson, Oregon, to Oscar and Elizabeth Enstrom, he learned the value of hard work early in life. He attended Bell Hill Elementary School in Grass Valley as well as other elementary schools and then graduated from Nevada City High School in 1940. Swede enlisted in the United States Navy and was assigned to the 84th Air Fighter Squadron on September 28, 1942 as an Aviation Maintenance Specialist and served on the USS Bunker Hill. While launching attacks on Okinawa and surrounding area on May 11, 1945 his ship was attacked by two kamikaze suicide planes and was badly damaged. Over 600 men were either killed or wounded during the attack. Swede and his shipmates received the Presidential Unit Citation “for extraordinary heroism in action against enemy Japanese forces.” He was honorably discharged on November 4, 1945.

Swede and Madeline Bettles married on October 12, 1944. They enjoyed a wonderful life together for over 71 years until Madeline’s passing in 2016. Swede worked at several vocations over his long life, including service station owner, manager of Miles Ready Mix, and delivered petroleum products for Standard Oil. His favorite job was his last assignment with the US Forest Service in Sitka, Alaska where he was onsite engineer overseeing many government projects.

Swede had a near photographic memory. That wonderful memory lasted until the very end of his life. Whenever family inquired as to a specific date or recall of events, Swede would be able to describe the event with remarkable clarity including dates and times. He had a great sense of humor and always tried to find the “good” in any situation. When asked recently his advice for a loving and long marriage, he said to always say the following: “Yes I love you. Yes I was wrong. I’m sorry I was such an a..hole.” He loved to recite poetry and famous quotes from memory.

He was a Past Master of Free and Accepted Masons, Nevada City Lodge No. 13 and enjoyed many years of service in that organization.

Swede is survived by his daughters, Kristan Barringer (Don), Jan Engstrom Harrington (Bob); sister Elizabeth (Betty) Laird, and brother Jerry Jenson; grandchildren, Eric Wilson, Heather Quiggle (Justin), Nicholas Smith (Jessica); great grandchildren Mallory Wolfe, Madeline Wilson, Mya Wilson, Maddox Wilson, Tanner Quiggle, Colby Quiggle, Cali Smith, Haley and John Piller and great, great grandson Weston Wolfe, and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, step father Olaf Jenson wife Madeline, Brothers Victor, Carl, and Ben.

Swede and Madeline’s remains will be interred in the cemetery at Halfway , Oregon. We will deeply miss Swede, a friend, husband, brother, father, father-in-law, uncle, granddad and great granddad. May he rest in peace.