Obituary of April Lee Reese

April Lee Reese went to Heaven on July 16, 2019 at Mercy San Juan Hospital after her five year battle with cancer. She was 52.

Memorial services will be held at 6:30pm on Sunday, August 4, 2019 at the Foothill Event Center in Grass Valley.

April was born on December 31, 1966 in Lynwood, California to Dan and Karen Wheat. She moved to Grass Valley in the summer of 1974, when she was in the second grade. She graduated from Nevada Union High School in 1985. She married Brian Phillips in 1986 and had her first son, Eric. She then married James Reese and had two more children, Dillan and Rebecca. They were married for 25 years. She worked at A to Z Supply and managed the nursery for her father and brother.

She was very involved in Nevada County 4H, where she volunteered a large majority of her time. She also helped where she could in FFA and many other agricultural organizations that gave back to the youth. She loved to knit and sew, as well as becoming a master food preserver to further her passion of canning and reserving.

April’s world class baking will be missed but will live on through her many recipes.

She is survived by her husband, James; children, Erin Phillips, Dillan and Rebecca Reese; parents, Dan and Karen Wheat; brother, Dan Wheat and many nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Nevada County 4H or the Bear River FFA Program.

