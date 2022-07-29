Obituary: O’Neil LeFrancois

November 29, 1922 – July 22, 2022

It is with great sadness to announce the passing of Oâ€™Neil LeFrancois on Friday, July 22, 2022 in his home.

Born in Saugus, New Brunswick, Canada, 3rd of 11 children.

While serving in the US Army building liberty ships during WWII in Portland, Maine he met his wife Helen Conroy of 70 years.

When he retired in 1980 at age 56, he moved his family to Cascade Shores, Nevada City and built a beautiful home there while he stayed busy and continued to raise 2 of their 8 children.

He was a dedicated family man, a loving husband, a great dad to 8, father-in-law, grandpa of 13, great-grandpa of 5, and one great-great-granddaughter. Preceded by his wife, Helen (2017), son, David LeFrancois (1956) and daughter, Shirley Jean LeFrancois (1968). Survived by 3 brothers, Gilford, Robert, and Nelson; children Florence LeFrancois-Unruh /husband Barry of Grass Valley CA,: Richard LeFrancois /wife Debbie of Placentia, CA, Gerry LeFrancois /wife Erin of Lake Crowley, CA, Annette LeFrancois of Auburn, CA, Jim LeFrancois of Cascade Shores and Tim LeFrancois /wife Cherie of Nevada City, CA.

Neil was loved by many over the years as his energy for life and people was endless. Taking car loads of kids in the neighborhood of Culver City, CA hiking and camping, Creating fun and havoc for all those around him with surprises and pranks. Always available to help, volunteer, and work it all out no matter where or what it was. Spontaneously painting houses for in-laws, building a small Catholic Church in Quartzsite, AZ., driving across the country to repair a sisterâ€™s house with sidekick and brother Gilford. He will be greatly missed by life-long friends and family.

There will be no public service for Neil as he and his family will have a celebration of life and blend the ashes of he and his wife and place them in a place of remembrance.