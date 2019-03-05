Obituary of “Zorro” David Guerrero

"Zorro" David Guerrero passed away Tuesday Feb. 26 peacefully at home with his long time girlfriend, Diane Clemens, by his side.

Zorro was born in Juarez, Mexico on Dec. 29, 1954, and came to the U.S. at an early age. He has since become a citizen of the U.S.

Zorro loved music and was a great guitar and bass player. He also enjoyed cooking and was chef for "Zorro's Hideout", one of the first food trucks in Nevada County.

He is survived by his mother, Adelina Orozco Flores and a loving large family of aunts, uncles and cousins. He was preceded in death by his older brother, Natividad Guerrero; his cousin, Celina Jimenez, and his maternal grandmother, Maria Gonzales Orozco.

There will be a memorial at 1 p.m., on Saturday, March 30, 2019 at Peterson's Corner.

Please donate to Hospice of the Foothills in lieu of flowers.