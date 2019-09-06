Obituary of Yvonne Lee Dugger

Yvonne Lee Dugger passed away on August 23, 2019, in Grass Valley, CA. She was 62.

Yvonne was born on October 21, 1957, in San Francisco, CA. She graduated from Nevada Union Adult Education with a GED and worked at Spring Hill Manor as a CNA and a cook for 14 years. Her hobbies included loving her family and friends.

Yvonne is survived by daughters Michele, Laura, Roberta, and Stephanie; sons Ronnie and Kyle, all of Grass Valley, CA; sister Pamela of Rancho Cordova; nieces and nephews; cousins; 22 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her mother Beverly, uncle Harold, aunt Dorothy, brother James, son Aaron, and several cousins.

A celebration of life will be held in the near future.

Arrangements are under the care of Chapel of the Angels Mortuary.

She will always be loved and missed.