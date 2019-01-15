Obituary of Yvonne L. Jerdon

Yvonne L. Jerdon passed away on Saturday, January 12, 2019 at Golden Empire Nursing and Rehab Center in Grass Valley, CA. She was 96.

She was born in Santa Rosa, CA on August 13, 1922 to Charles and Margaret Roberts. She married Ralph Jerdon and had they had two sons, Charles W. and David Jerdon. A homemaker, she enjoyed reading and drawing, and wrote poetry.

Yvonne is survived by her son Charles W. (Ovva C. )Jerdon of Rough and Ready, CA; grandson Timothy Jerdon of Marysville; nephews Rick Zunino of Washington, CA, Danny Zunino of Live Oaks, CA, and Bob Dwight of Fresno, CA; neices Susie Carman of Grass Valley, CA and Misty Quabner of Chicago Park, CA, as well as two great grandchildren, Leta and Justin Jerdon.

Yvonne was preceded in death by her husband Ralph Jerdon, and her grandson Charles G. Jerdon.

A memorial service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, January 23, 2019, at Chapel of the Angels Mortuary.

Arrangements are under the care of Chapel of the Angels Mortuary.