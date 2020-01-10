Obituary of Wyatt Harrison Parks

Wyatt Harrison Parks passed away peacefully surrounded by loved ones after a courageous battle with melanoma, on December 21, 2019. He was 31.

Wyatt was born May 12, 1988 to Willie and Shelly Parks and welcomed by his brothers, Rob and Evan in Cedar Ridge. He attended Union Hill School and graduated from Nevada Union High School in 2006.

He proudly worked for Jim Dobbas, Inc., since 2010, where he was treated like family. He responded to railroad emergencies, rerailing derailed trains as well as operating an on track excavator with various crews in many states.

Wyatt developed a great passion for hunting and fishing at a very early age which only grew stronger through the years, at times making his home on the river during striper season. He loved to travel with friends and family to Alaska, Colorado, Texas and Arkansas during the hunting seasons.

Beyond hunting and fishing, Wyatt was a carpenter, master craftsman, and built beautiful furniture. When he had an interest in anything he would research and pursue it with passion.

He loved his family, was an amazing son, brother, uncle, nephew, cousin, grandson and a great friend. He always put others before himself. He once said, “I’d rather see people happy, than be happy.” Wyatt lived more life in 31 years than many achieve in twice that time on earth. He was wise beyond his years and a great voice of reason. He as very well known for his lighthearted sense of humor, a great balanced life, knowing when and how to let the small stuff go and his random acts of kindness. He left a lasting memorable impression on everyone he met. He really lived each day to the fullest, always up to the next adventure. Something we hope people that knew him can keep with them, and live life like Wyatt.

Wyatt will be greatly missed by many, but never forgotten. He leaves behind his parents Willie and Shelly, brothers Rob and Evan, sister in law Jordyn, and nephews Chase and Everett Parks, as well as numerous aunts, uncles and cousins. And the greatest friends anyone could ever hope to have.

Please join us in the spring for a celebration of Wyatt, a life well lived.