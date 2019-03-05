 Obituary of Wolfgang Hauer | TheUnion.com

Obituary of Wolfgang Hauer

In Loving Memory of Wolfgang Hauer

Beloved father, brother and friend.

He passed away on February, the 3rd, 2019 in Heidelberg, Germany

Gerd & Elisabeth Hauer, Brigitte & Peter Eckerle, Renate Otto-Ruf

