Obituary of Wilma G. Abraham

Wilma G. Abraham passed away on Tuesday, September 25, 2018 in Roseville, CA. She was 82.

She was born on February 18, 1936, to Raymond and Emma Sanden in western Montana, where she spent her first few years near the small town of Pablo. But the call of good jobs in sunny California convinced her parents to move the little family to the LA area in the early 1940s. They spent a few years down south, relocating to the Bay Area.

Deciding that the "city life" was not for them, her parents moved to Nevada City, where they settled at the "Cabins at Cops Court," – bungalows rented by tourists on the weekends or by folks new to the area. Some of her fondest memories were the summers in the Nevada City pool, just a short walk from home. She was close with her dad, who was an avid hunter and fisherman, which instilled her love of the outdoors. Unfortunately, he passed when Wilma was only 13. Her mother, who grew most of their food in the garden, made sure she kept her "green thumb." Wilma's gardens were also done on a grand scale. She completed high school on the newly formed Nevada Union campus, where she was a cheerleader for the first class to graduate in 1954. That class had no homecoming celebration but decided at their 20-year reunion to commemorate the occasion 23 years later, at the NU Homecoming game, where she spent the evening as 1954's queen.

Wilma spent her free time going out with friends and engaging in her favorite pass time, dancing at any opportunity. That is where she met the love of her life, Jim Abraham. Jim was quite a dancer himself and, having completed his tour with the navy, was ready to settle down. The two married in 1956, ultimately spending 20 years in the same house on Coyote Street, before building a house on Evergreen Drive, where the two would spend the remainder of their lives.

Wilma hand-drew many of the maps in Nevada County as a draftsman for over 20 years. She enjoyed the outdoors, painting, crocheting, reading and always, the company of her "fur babies."

Most of the light left the room for Wilma when Jim passed in 2011. She spent the next seven years, surrounded by family, friends, grand- and great-grandchildren. She was a wonderfully kind, considerate and loving person. She was an incredible mother, mother-in-law, grandmother, and great-grandmother and will be missed dearly.

She is survived by her two sons Joshua (Cara) and Jim (Phizannah); five grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. She will be greatly missed.

Her family will hold a private memorial.