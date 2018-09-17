Obituary of Wilma Ada Hunt

Wilma Ada Hunt, 77, of Grass Valley, California, went home to her Heavenly Father on Monday January 8, 2018, from her home, while in the arms of her daughter.

Wilma was born on October 23, 1940, the fourth of five daughters to Wilbur and Frances Wardwell of Erick Oklahoma. As a young girl she moved with her family to Hermiston, Oregon, then later to The Dalles, Oregon where she finished her education.

In October 1958 Wilma married Joseph Boivin and in August of 1959 they welcomed their first child, Gregory Dale. Following Greg's birth, the family settled in Grass Valley, California, where in December 1962 their second child, Sheila Michelle, was born.

Wilma was first and foremost a mother, dedicating her life to loving and providing for her children. PTA mom, den mother, Little League mom, dance mom, race mom, teacher, cheerleader, best friend, hero and most importantly she was their "HOME." She was a bookkeeper and manicurist by trade. She enjoyed drawing, crafts, music, dancing, classic cars (especially Corvettes), sprint car racing and helping others.

Wilma had a tremendous and unwavering faith and love of God, undoubtedly Jesus was her best friend. That love of God spilled over into every aspect of her life. Her door was always open and full of unconditional love. She was an extraordinary mother and a wonderful friend. She will be truly, deeply missed.

" You were an angel in the shape of my mum … Spread your wings and I know that when God took you back He said Hallelujah you're home." — Ed Sheeran

Wilma is survived by her daughter, Sheila Boivin of Grass Valley, grandson Chuck and Eileen Turay and great-granddaughters Olivia and Joleigh Turay of Florida, sister Earlene Ewing of Palm Desert, nieces and nephews Marcie, Laurie, Mike, Jay and Rick and their families and many loved ones that Wilma considered her family. Wilma was most recently preceded in death by her son Greg Boivin, her sister Sue Wheatley and grandcat Frodo. Also her mother and father, Wilbur and Frances Wardwell, sister Sharron Wardwell, nephews Mark and Mick and niece LaDonna.

Wilma's daughter Sheila would like to thank her dear friends Angie Seghezzi and Sonia Trapp for their endless love and support and for helping her with her mother's care in her final days. With love, thank you to Gianna, Zak and Ron for being there. Sharon Boivin and Danita for always making time for her mother through thick and thin and lots of laughs. Thank you to all of her friends and family

that sent love and prayers throughout her mothers illness. Thank you to the Foster's for the necessary time away from work to care for her mother and a special thank you to her friend Debbie Prisk Olsen from Hooper and Weaver Mortuary for being there so quickly and for making the transition more bearable under such unbelievably heartbreaking circumstances.

There will be a celebration of Wilma's life this fall. Arrangements are under the direction of Hooper & Weaver Mortuary.