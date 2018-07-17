Obituary of William P. Hegarty

William P. Hegarty passed away in Nevada City, on July 10, 2018. He was 75. He was born in Oakland in 1942 to Elizabeth and Peter Hegarty.

Bill's first love was life. He wanted to live forever and was baffled by people that did not feel the same.

Bill had fierce loyalties to family, the Teamster Union, Catholicism and the United States.

Bill Married his wife Michelle in 1963 and had 3 children: William, Janet, and Eric. Bill had two Sisters: Marie and Aileen and a brother Peter. They have one Grandson Dominic.

Bill's family will celebrate his life in August at St. Canice Church in Nevada City, California.

Arrangements are under direction of Hooper and Weaver Mortuary.