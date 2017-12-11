 Obituary of William Nickerl | TheUnion.com

Obituary of William Nickerl

William Nickerl passed away on November 30, 2017 at his home.

Services will be held at 1 p.m. on Wednesday December 13, 2017 at Hooper and Weaver Mortuary in Nevada City.

Arrangements are under the care of Hooper and Weaver Mortuary.

Go back to article