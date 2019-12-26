Obituary of William H. Tache

William H. “Bill” Tache passed away in his home December 18, 2019. He was 76.

Bill and his Wife moved to Penn Valley from Big Sur, CA in 2010.

Bill loved this area, the beauty, the culture, the people. He was very happy here.

He was loved by those who knew him and will be deeply missed.

Bill is survived by wife Jan; daughters Amber Miller and Jeannie Ford (Bill); grandchildren Phoenix, Emily, Joe, Kali, Maelina and Eden.

He is preceded in death by parents Bob and Mary Tache and daughter Michelle Karalius.

Arrangements are under the care of Hooper and Weaver Mortuary